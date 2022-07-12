WazirX Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $78.82 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

