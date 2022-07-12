Wealthpoint LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 191,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $130.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.