Wealthpoint LLC Acquires Shares of 1,540 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU opened at $152.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.23. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $138.60 and a 12 month high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

