Wealthpoint LLC Grows Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Wealthpoint LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $72.90.

