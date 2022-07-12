Wealthpoint LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.61.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $253.28 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.10 and its 200 day moving average is $248.64. The stock has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

