Wealthpoint LLC Invests $553,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

MGV stock opened at $96.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.97. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.80 and a twelve month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

