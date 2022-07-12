Wealthpoint LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average is $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $91.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.