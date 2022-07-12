Wealthpoint LLC Purchases 804 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealthpoint LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in International Business Machines by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 44,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its position in International Business Machines by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 130,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM opened at $140.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

