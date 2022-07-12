Wedbush Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $43.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWTR. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Twitter from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.30.

TWTR stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 141.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 564,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,573,524. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

