Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Shares of IT stock traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gartner has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 5.0% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.2% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Gartner by 34.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

