Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of ROL traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,867. Rollins has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Rollins by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Rollins by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 151,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.