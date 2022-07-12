Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $57.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTV. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,857. Fortive has a 1 year low of $53.05 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 103.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

