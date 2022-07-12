Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 118,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 831,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHLM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wilhelmina International by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

