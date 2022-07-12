WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 797,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after buying an additional 78,462 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period.

