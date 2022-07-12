W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $3.92

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $3.71. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 25,214 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $5,616,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 897,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 89,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.