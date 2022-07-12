Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 43,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 113,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a market cap of C$13.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.
About Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM)
