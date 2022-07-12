Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 43,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 113,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of C$13.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

