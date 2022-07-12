XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $75.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Shares of XPO opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.82. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

