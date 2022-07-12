Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Stock Price Up 105.8%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 105.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Yubo International Biotech Limited, thorough its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

