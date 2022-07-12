Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Stock Price Up 105.8%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 105.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.
Yubo International Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yubo International Biotech (YBGJ)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Yubo International Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yubo International Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.