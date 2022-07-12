Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Hits $804.87 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $54.37 or 0.00273141 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $804.87 million and $50.80 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00075588 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00076146 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004072 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,804,038 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

