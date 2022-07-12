Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

Shares of ZG stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,127. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.54. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $118.31.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

