Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.
Shares of ZG stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,127. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.54. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $118.31.
In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zillow Group (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
