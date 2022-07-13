1,534 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Acquired by SCHRODERS IS Ltd

SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

