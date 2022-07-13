174 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 174 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after buying an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,255,000 after buying an additional 791,143 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 23,072.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after buying an additional 598,730 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.47. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.53 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,148.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.58.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,977 shares of company stock valued at $23,706,521. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

