213,649 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 213,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,469,000. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,489,000 after buying an additional 3,572,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,756,000 after buying an additional 2,591,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,459,000 after buying an additional 1,276,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,433,000 after buying an additional 947,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,197,000 after buying an additional 942,059 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $53.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

