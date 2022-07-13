2,432 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $200,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.93.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,039. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

