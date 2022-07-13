3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $346.48

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 346.48 ($4.12) and traded as low as GBX 332 ($3.95). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 332 ($3.95), with a volume of 645,770 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 737.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 342.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 346.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

