5,167 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by SCHRODERS IS Ltd

SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

