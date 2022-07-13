63,421 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.66. 41,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,719,764. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.