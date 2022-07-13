6,912 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501,064 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after purchasing an additional 994,774 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

BAC stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.73. 814,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,521,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

