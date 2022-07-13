8X8 PROTOCOL Hits Market Capitalization of $382,567.39 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $382,567.39 and approximately $141,724.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 97.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000332 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000212 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002510 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.