abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SLFPY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. abrdn has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

Get abrdn alerts:

About abrdn (Get Rating)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.