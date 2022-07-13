Acas LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Acas LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.58. 64,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,090. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.70.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
