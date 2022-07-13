Acas LLC Sells 60 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Acas LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $870.70.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $14.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $713.86. The stock had a trading volume of 791,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,607,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $739.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $721.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $873.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

