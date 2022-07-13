Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the June 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACCYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accor from €37.50 ($37.50) to €38.00 ($38.00) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Accor from €35.50 ($35.50) to €36.40 ($36.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of ACCYY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 289,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,894. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. Accor has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $7.88.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

