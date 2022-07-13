ACT Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 9.1% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acas LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Acas LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 135,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $285.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,971,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,782,048. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

