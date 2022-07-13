ACT Advisors LLC. Buys 295 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ACT Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362,696 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,563. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average of $109.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

