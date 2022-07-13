ACT Advisors LLC. Invests $124,000 in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Wheels Up Experience makes up 0.1% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on UP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.99.

Wheels Up Experience stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,163. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wheels Up Experience Profile (Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.