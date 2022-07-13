Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.57.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.33 and its 200 day moving average is $180.70. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

