adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADDYY shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on adidas from €359.00 ($359.00) to €348.00 ($348.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on adidas from €260.00 ($260.00) to €215.00 ($215.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on adidas from €300.00 ($300.00) to €265.00 ($265.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. adidas has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. adidas had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that adidas will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.2952 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

