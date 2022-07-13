Adshares (ADS) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00009380 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $52.93 million and $909,103.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,560,127 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.