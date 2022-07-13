Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.21% from the company’s current price.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cormark raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.62.

Advantage Energy stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 877,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$106.12 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,800.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

