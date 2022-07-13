Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.