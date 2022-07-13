Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,131,000.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

