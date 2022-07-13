Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Down 95.0% in June

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the June 15th total of 175,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period.

AVK traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1172 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

