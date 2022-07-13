Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Receives $110.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

AEDFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Aedifica in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut their price target on Aedifica from €141.50 ($141.50) to €132.50 ($132.50) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aedifica from €120.00 ($120.00) to €125.00 ($125.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Aedifica from €93.00 ($93.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS:AEDFF opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.35. Aedifica has a twelve month low of $96.25 and a twelve month high of $110.50.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

