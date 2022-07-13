AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Acquires 926,408 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 258.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,284,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926,408 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.6% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $105,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

NYSE:MRK opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.