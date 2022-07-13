AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,018 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.19% of Plug Power worth $31,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,015,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after acquiring an additional 73,834 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 49,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 16.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 157.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

