AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $49.51 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 213.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 653,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,432 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $49,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 116,999 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $23,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

