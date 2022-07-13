AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $61.25 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 182.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,222 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.11% of MetLife worth $61,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in MetLife by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in MetLife by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Shares of MET stock opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average of $66.54.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

