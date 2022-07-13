AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $8.41 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,082 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 266,361 shares of company stock worth $14,575,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.