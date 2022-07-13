AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the quarter. Insulet comprises about 1.1% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $71,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Insulet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,654,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Insulet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Insulet by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,806,000 after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.67.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $224.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 356.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.