AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $39,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

